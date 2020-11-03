Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

EYEN opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.30. Eyenovia has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 75,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $224,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,069,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,168,546.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,169,748 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,605.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 508,000 shares of company stock worth $1,778,050. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eyenovia stock. Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Shone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

