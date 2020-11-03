Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $330.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $293.84.

Facebook stock opened at $261.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.30. The stock has a market cap of $744.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total transaction of $478,866.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,817.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,293 shares of company stock worth $9,509,140. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Facebook by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Facebook by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 16.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

