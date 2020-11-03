FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $266.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $293.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total transaction of $264,798.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,050.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,716 shares of company stock worth $29,380,552 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

