FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,830 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.3% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.46.

FedEx stock opened at $266.98 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $293.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,716 shares of company stock worth $29,380,552. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

