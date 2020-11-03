FedNat (FNHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect FedNat to post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $123.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.74 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. On average, analysts expect FedNat to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FNHC opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $73.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. FedNat has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $16.87.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FNHC. ValuEngine raised FedNat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FedNat from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FedNat from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Texas, and Alabama. The company is involved in the homeowners, and fire property and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

