Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

FCAU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.73. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.45.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by $1.33. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a positive return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $11.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 40.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 308.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.

