Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 2,815.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000.

FENY stock opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.36.

