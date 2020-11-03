Financial Comparison: Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) & Federal Life Group (NYSE:FLFG)

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) and Federal Life Group (OTCMKTS:FLFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Voya Financial has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Life Group has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Voya Financial and Federal Life Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voya Financial 0 4 7 0 2.64 Federal Life Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Voya Financial presently has a consensus price target of $58.64, indicating a potential upside of 20.23%. Given Voya Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Voya Financial is more favorable than Federal Life Group.

Profitability

This table compares Voya Financial and Federal Life Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voya Financial -11.29% 6.56% 0.40% Federal Life Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Federal Life Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Voya Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Voya Financial and Federal Life Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voya Financial $7.48 billion 0.82 -$351.00 million $4.22 11.56 Federal Life Group $20.82 million 1.63 -$4.83 million N/A N/A

Federal Life Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Voya Financial.

Summary

Voya Financial beats Federal Life Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment serves corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers. Its Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual investors and institutional clients through its direct sales force, consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The company's Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners to mid-sized and large businesses. Voya Financial, Inc. has a strategic relationship with Vault. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

Federal Life Group Company Profile

Federal Life Group, Inc., through its subsidiary Federal Life Insurance Company, provides life insurance and annuity products to the middle American market. It offers whole, term, and universal life insurance, as well as retirement, accident and health, and final expenses products; and fixed interest and fixed index annuity contracts. The company offers its products through independent agents. Federal Life Group, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Federal Life Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Insurance Capital Group, LLC.

