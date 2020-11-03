Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Rating Increased to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. Sidoti currently has $25.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Financial Institutions from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

NASDAQ:FISI opened at $18.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Financial Institutions has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $33.28. The company has a market cap of $291.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.25. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISI. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,352,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $579,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 147,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 208,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.