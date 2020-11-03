First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded First Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $24.63 on Friday. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $713.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.74.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 25.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.23%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director James C. Crawford III purchased 2,500 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $51,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,487.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 36,308 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

