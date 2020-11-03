First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Bank currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $8.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $154.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.92.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.32%. Research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in First Bank by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

