First Community Bankshares, Inc. (FCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 20th

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. First Community Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Community Bankshares to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.8%.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 25.67%. As a group, analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCBC. BidaskClub upgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

In related news, CFO David D. Brown bought 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.37 per share, with a total value of $26,481.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,297.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Scott Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,305.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,300 shares of company stock worth $183,761 over the last ninety days. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

