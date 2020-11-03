First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc., formerly knonw as THL Credit Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of FCRD opened at $2.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.54. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 177.41%. As a group, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

