First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on November 16th

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is a boost from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend payment by 40.9% over the last three years.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

FIBK stock opened at $35.89 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.60.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

FIBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.