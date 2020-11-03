First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,362 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up approximately 1.2% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. KAMES CAPITAL plc owned about 0.31% of First Republic Bank worth $58,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,879 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,686,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,778,000 after buying an additional 307,383 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,940,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,641,000 after buying an additional 191,035 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,896,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,991,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,641,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,848,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.47.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $127.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $131.60. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

