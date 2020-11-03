First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FPEI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 193,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 20,558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,984,000 after acquiring an additional 82,594 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 227.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 33,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $20.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

