First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Short Interest Down 22.2% in October

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 26.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNK opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $36.41.

