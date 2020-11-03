First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,100 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $314,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $49,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 561.1% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000.

Shares of FPE opened at $19.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.80. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.