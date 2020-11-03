FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th.

FirstEnergy has increased its dividend payment by 5.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FirstEnergy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FirstEnergy to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.26. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $36.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.