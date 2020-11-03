Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the September 30th total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on FISV. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $97.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.61. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of 77.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $3,073,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 243,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,978,662.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,062,100 shares of company stock valued at $496,326,349. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 4.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 3.9% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

