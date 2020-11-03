Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday, AR Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.46.

FIVN stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $156.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.71 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack L. Acosta sold 9,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.69, for a total transaction of $1,126,486.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 113,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,123 shares of company stock worth $17,186,131 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Five9 by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Five9 by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,037 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 2.7% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the third quarter valued at about $20,666,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

