Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded by Stephens to Overweight

Stephens upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Stephens currently has $175.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $140.00.

FIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an in-line rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five9 from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $100.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.46.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -369.71 and a beta of 0.58. Five9 has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $156.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 9.07.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.10 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $2,647,194.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,894,594. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $436,708.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,717 shares in the company, valued at $15,910,732.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,123 shares of company stock worth $17,186,131. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth about $777,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 909.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

