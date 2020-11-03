Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FLUSHING FINANCIAL CORP. is a unitary savings and loan holding company, which, under existing laws, is generally not restricted as to types of business activities in which it may engage, provided that the subsidiary, continues to be a qualified thrift lender. Under the regulations of the Office of Thrift Supervision, the subsidiary is a qualified thrift lender if its ratio of qualified thrift investments to portfolio assets is 65% or more, on a monthly average basis in nine of every 12 months. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FFIC. BidaskClub upgraded Flushing Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Flushing Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $360.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.44. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.18. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Flushing Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 421.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 198.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

