Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forterra, Inc. is a manufacturer of concrete and clay building products. It operates primarily in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Forterra, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Forterra in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Forterra from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Forterra presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $13.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $889.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 2.51. Forterra has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). Forterra had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 1.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Forterra will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $128,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Forterra by 113.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Forterra by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 39,455 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Forterra by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 155,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

