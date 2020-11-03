Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is engaged in the owning and acquisition of infrastructure and equipment for leasing. Its segments include Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal and Railroad. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of FTAI opened at $16.09 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.17). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 235.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $153,097,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 7.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,915,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 212,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 178.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,086,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,098,000 after buying an additional 1,336,466 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,557,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 35.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,123,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,595,000 after buying an additional 293,609 shares during the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

