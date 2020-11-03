Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (FNV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.72 per share for the quarter.

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$270.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.72 million.

Shares of FNV stock opened at C$183.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.37. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of C$105.93 and a 1 year high of C$222.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$184.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$191.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 11.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$215.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In related news, Director Catharine Elizabeth Goddard Farrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$199.51, for a total value of C$997,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301 shares in the company, valued at C$60,052.21. Also, Senior Officer Sandip Rana sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$208.46, for a total transaction of C$2,084,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,471,565.30.

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

