Franco-Nevada (FNV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.30 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. On average, analysts expect Franco-Nevada to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of FNV opened at $138.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.31. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.63.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.