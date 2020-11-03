FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

FSBW has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on FS Bancorp from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised FS Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $47.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $202.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.29. FS Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $64.41.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $1.20. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. On average, research analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS Bancorp by 97.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FS Bancorp by 28.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 19,630 shares during the period. 58.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.