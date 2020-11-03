FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Booking in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $72.52 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $71.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,085.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,850.39.

Shares of BKNG opened at $1,604.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,720.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,673.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $23.59 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 87.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 419.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 233,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 202,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.7% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,496,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

