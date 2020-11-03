Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 2,615 Shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in The Unilever Group were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Unilever Group in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UN opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $98.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.45. The Unilever Group has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.4845 dividend. This is a boost from The Unilever Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The Unilever Group’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

Several research firms have commented on UN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Investec downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

The Unilever Group Company Profile

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

