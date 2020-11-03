Garner Asset Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,942,000 after acquiring an additional 80,753 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.