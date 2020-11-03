Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 450 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 191.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,221,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 535,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,553,000 after purchasing an additional 130,928 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. CL King boosted their target price on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $64.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $73.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.17%.

In other news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

