Garner Asset Management Corp Buys New Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Twitter by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Twitter by 31.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 33.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Twitter from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $486,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $2,359,137. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $52.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

