Garner Asset Management Corp Buys Shares of 1,224 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,407,000 after buying an additional 13,071 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of QQQ opened at $269.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $303.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.388 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.