Garner Asset Management Corp Decreases Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CSX from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CSX from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $46.81 and a 1 year high of $84.81.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

CSX announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.