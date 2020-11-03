Garner Asset Management Corp Has $493,000 Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,811 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 18,821 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Olin by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 66,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 9.4% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Scott Mcdougald Sutton purchased 10,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,556 shares in the company, valued at $755,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock worth $326,242. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.07.

NYSE:OLN opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.21. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

