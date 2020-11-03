Garner Asset Management Corp Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,121,000 after buying an additional 531,777 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,201,000 after buying an additional 44,117 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,746,000 after buying an additional 527,002 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,157,000 after buying an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,246,000 after buying an additional 423,456 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank lowered Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $88.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

