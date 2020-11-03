Garner Asset Management Corp Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First American Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 3.7% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its position in First American Financial by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First American Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAF stock opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.05. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

In related news, Director Mark C. Oman purchased 4,000 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.78 per share, for a total transaction of $191,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

