Garner Asset Management Corp Has $651,000 Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp owned 0.06% of Calavo Growers worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 57.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 123,584 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 99.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares during the period. Lateef Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,021,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 57.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after buying an additional 55,777 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CVGW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGW opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $48.31 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.89.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $270.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Calavo Growers’s previous annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is 36.42%.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

