Garner Asset Management Corp Has $656,000 Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,990 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.34.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $556,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,975.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,773,167. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $190.40 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.20 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -148.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

