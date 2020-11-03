Garner Asset Management Corp Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,582,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,315 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,822,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,391,000 after acquiring an additional 145,395 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.0% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,402,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,282,000 after acquiring an additional 248,504 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 65.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,305,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,208,000 after buying an additional 910,407 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,751,000 after buying an additional 64,036 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TAP opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.18%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TAP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.54.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

