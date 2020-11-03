Garner Asset Management Corp Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AutoNation by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AutoNation by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

NYSE AN opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $69.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $232,128.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $2,438,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,624 shares in the company, valued at $12,532,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,003 shares of company stock worth $6,664,617. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.