Garner Asset Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 179.1% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $351.25 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $387.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.61.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli purchased 101,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 618,724 shares of company stock valued at $220,528,705. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

