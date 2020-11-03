Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $200,000 in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,245 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,697 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,107 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. Truist Financial increased their target price on Albemarle from $65.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Albemarle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.48.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $48.89 and a 12 month high of $101.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Albemarle had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $764.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.31 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 150,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total transaction of $13,606,590.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,483,406.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

