Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $4.82 Million in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 256,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,000. Diversified Healthcare Trust accounts for about 3.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,619,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,890,000 after buying an additional 1,515,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $51,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 529.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,199,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,010,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after acquiring an additional 237,216 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DHC. BidaskClub cut Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The firm has a market cap of $744.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 3.05%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.