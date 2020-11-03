Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases 6,275 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for 2.4% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in International Paper by 1,555.6% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in International Paper by 278.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in International Paper during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.42.

IP opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.17. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

