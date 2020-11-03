Garner Asset Management Corp Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 54.4% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,628,308 shares in the company, valued at $208,004,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 383,635 shares of company stock worth $30,798,346 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $74.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.95 and a beta of 2.33.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

