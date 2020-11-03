Garner Asset Management Corp Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 0.8% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,100,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 144,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906 shares during the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.73.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $57.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.90.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.