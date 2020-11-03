Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 198 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after buying an additional 350,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Republic Services by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,629,000 after purchasing an additional 226,779 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Republic Services by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,360,000 after acquiring an additional 514,494 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 8.5% during the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,208,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,149,000 after acquiring an additional 94,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,109,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,036,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG stock opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.06 and a 200 day moving average of $86.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $1,400,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,343,263. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

