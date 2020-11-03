Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 2,200 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser comprises 1.8% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,682,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after buying an additional 3,103,179 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 1,392.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,802,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,665,000 after buying an additional 2,615,166 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,767,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,938,000 after buying an additional 2,486,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1,116.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,113,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

NYSE WY opened at $28.12 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $13.10 and a one year high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $984,528.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

